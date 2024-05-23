NAHANT, Mass. — One person was injured after a shooting at Nahant Beach on Wednesday night, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the entrance of Nahant Beach for a person shot around 8 p.m.

The shooting victim was transported to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

You can see Investigators putting up crime tape near the entrance of the beach and around a vehicle with the driver’s side window shattered.

One person hospitalized after being shot at Nahant Beach

Troopers are interviewing a man matching the description of the suspect, police said.

No additional details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

