One person dies in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Shrewsbury

One person is dead following a deadly crash in Shrewsbury on Monday morning.

Around 11:51 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Route 20 for a report of a motor vehicle cras.

Officers found three cars involved: a 2011 Honda Accord travelling Westbound, a 2019 Ford F-250 with a trailer attached to it, which was travelling Eastbound, and a 2005 Kenworth oil tanker truck in the Eastbound lane.

Officers found the driver of the Honda unresponsive with serious injuries and immediately began lifesaving measures. The operator of the Honda was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined that the F-250 and the Honda collided head-on and the oil tanker suffered secondary damage.

“The Shrewsbury Police Department expresses our condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this tragic crash,” Shrewsbury police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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