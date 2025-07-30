BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. — One person has died, and two others are hospitalized following a small plane crash on Block Island, Rhode Island.

According to the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Facebook page, the incident occurred around 12:29 p.m. after first responders were dispatched to reports of a single-engine plane crash.

One person dead, two others hospitalized following single-engine plane crash on Block Island (BLOCK ISLAND VOLUNTEER FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT)

Rescue crews arrived at the east end of the runway of Block Island State Airport, where crews found the plane.

According to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, three people were aboard a Piper Cherokee aircraft when it crashed. The runway was closed for emergency crews to respond.

The three people were extricated from the wreckage and transported to Block Island Medical Center.

Unfortunately, one person, a 77-year-old man, passed away while on their way to the hospital.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation says that the Block Island State Airport runway was reopened at 5:10 p.m.

At this time, no other details have been released.

