One person dead following serious crash in Windham, NH

WINDHAM, NH — A driver has died after a crash occurred between a car and a large box truck on Friday morning in Windham, NH, authorities say.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the area of 94 Range Road around 10:37 PM to reports of a crash. Once there, crews initially found a car with heavy damage, trapping the driver inside with life-threatening injuries.

An airlift medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene but was canceled after the driver went into ‘traumatic arrest.’ The driver was then successfully removed from the vehicle.

“Windham EMS provided aggressive medical treatment on scene, but unfortunately due to the seriousness of injuries, the patient did not survive,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

While investigating, first responders determined that a large box truck was also involved in the crash. The two people inside the truck were evaluated by firefighters but declined medical treatment.

Range Road was closed for several hours while emergency crews investigated the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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