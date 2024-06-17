One person dead, another hospitalized after house fire in New Hampshire

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — One person has died and another remains hospitalized following a house fire in New Hampshire early Monday morning, the state fire marshal said.

At approximately 12:18 a.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to reports of smoke and a victim trapped on the second floor of a home at 19 Sonny Ave. in Goffstown, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.

When firefighters arrived, they found the trapped victim calling to them for help from a second story window. Firefighters also found heavy smoke outside of the building, and visible fire on the first floor.

Firefighters went into the home and found a victim inside, Toomey said. First responders tried to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday to identify the victim and to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation is underway by Toomey’s office and the Goffstown Police and Fire departments to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fatal fire is urged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Toomey issued a reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms at home.

“In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, immediately exit your home and call 9-1-1,” Toomey said. “Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan.”

Goffstown is a town west of Manchester. The town’s population was 18,577 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

