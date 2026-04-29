One person dead in afternoon house fire in Maine, fire marshal says

One person was found dead inside a home in Maine after a house fire on Tuesday afternoon, the state fire marshal said.

The person, who was not identified, was found dead inside a home in Skowhegan.

The body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for positive identification, the fire marshal said.

At approximately 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Skowhegan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire with possible entrapment at a residence at 31 Waye St.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they attempted a rescue but were met with heavy fire conditions, fire officials said. An adult was later found dead inside the home.

The Office of State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout the night and likely into tomorrow.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Skowhegan is a small town northeast of Waterville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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