One person dead after rollover crash in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash last night in Barnstable.

It happened around 10:25 p.m., on Friday when troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound.

Upon their arrival, according to Massachusetts State Police, the occupant was trapped inside the vehicle.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the occupant deceased.

The crash is still under investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

