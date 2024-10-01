One person dead after house fire in New Hampshire, state fire marshal says

MEREDITH, New Hampshire — One person has died in a house fire in New Hampshire, the state fire marshal said late Monday night.

The fatal fire happened at 203 Pease Road in Meredith at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.

Late Monday afternoon, the fire department received reports that there were two people trapped inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found “significant fire and smoke” coming from the second story of the single-family home, Toomey said.

Once inside, firefighters found a person dead in the home, he said. The person was not immediately identified pending an autopsy on Tuesday to determine cause and manner of death.

Two other residents were able to evacuate from the home safely.

Several other area fire departments assisted from communities including Laconia, Gilford, Moultonborough, Holderness, Bristol, Center Harbor, New Hampton and Ashland. Police from Meredith and Laconia also responded.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and ongoing by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Meredith Police and Fire.

Anyone with information about the deadly fire is encouraged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Toomey reminds everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes.

In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, residents should immediately get out of their home and call 911.

“Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan,” Toomey said.

Anyone with questions about home fire safety should contact their local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office, he said.

Meredith is a small town in the Lakes Region, north of Weirs Beach. The town’s population was 6,662 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group