One person in critical condition after being pulled from fire in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — One person has life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a fire in Southbridge this afternoon.

According to authorities, just after 3 p.m. crews were called to the fire on South Street.

Neighbors on scene immediately informed firefighters that a woman who lived on the first floor was believed to still be inside the residence.

Crews conducted a primary search and rescue operation and was able to remove the victim from the building. They were transported to UMass Memorial-Harrington Hospital in critical condition, then transported to a Boston area hospital via helicopter.

A 3-alarm was struck due to the volume of the fire and need for additional resources. In total, 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was under control by 3:27 p.m., however all units did not clear until 6:24 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say a second tenant was transported to the hospital for unrelated medical complaints after arriving to the scene, although she was not home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

