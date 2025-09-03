One of largest school districts in Mass. returns 16K students for new year

BROCTKON, Mass. — Brockton Public Schools, one of the largest districts in the state, is returning nearly 16,000 students this year, with 3,700 at Brockton High School.

On Tuesday, all staff reported back to their classrooms as the district gears up for the new academic year.

Seniors from the class of 2026 marked the beginning of their final year with a ‘Senior Sunrise’ event at Marciano Stadium.

The Senior Sunrise event, now in its second year, saw seniors and staff gather at the stadium early in the morning to watch the sunrise. The gathering began at 5 a.m., with the sun rising just after 6 a.m.

Pre-K and kindergarten students in Brockton have one more week before they start school, with classes beginning next Wednesday.

As Brockton Public Schools prepares for the new school year, the district continues to engage students with events like the Senior Sunrise, fostering a sense of community and anticipation for the year ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

