One of the largest healthcare systems in Mass. is laying off nearly 200 workers

BOSTON — One of the largest healthcare systems in Massachusetts is reportedly laying off nearly 200 workers due to ongoing financial difficulties.

A Tufts Medicine spokesperson told The Boston Globe that it’s cutting 174 employees or about 1.3 percent of its 13,000-person workforce.

The “vast majority” of those who are being let go are “administrative and non-direct patient care roles,” according to the newspaper.

In a statement, the Tufts spokesperson said, “While we continue to make steady progress towards our goal of financial recovery, like many other health systems, we continue to face challenges from persistent capacity issues, high contract labor expenses, and rising supply chain costs.”

Tufts Medicine facilities include Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MelroseWakefield Hospital in Melrose, and Lowell General Hospital in Lowell.

The financial struggles also forced Tufts to cut its workforce in August and January last year.

Many Tufts patients are covered by Medicare and Medicaid, which usually pay out lower amounts than other insurers, the Globe noted.

