One injured after shooting outside Ruggles T station

BOSTON — One person is hurt after a shooting outside the Ruggles T station.
According to Boston police, around 1:34 on Monday morning, a victim walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
The incident is believed to have occurred in the area of 260 Ruggles Street, Boston police said.
The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and no arrests have been made.
Dozens of evidence markers were seen on the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
