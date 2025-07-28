One injured after shooting outside Ruggles T station

BOSTON — One person is hurt after a shooting outside the Ruggles T station.

According to Boston police, around 1:34 on Monday morning, a victim walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the area of 260 Ruggles Street, Boston police said.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and no arrests have been made.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

