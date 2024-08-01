🥵 ‘One of the hotter days of summer’: Heat advisory in effect in Mass. before humidity peaks

DEDHAM, Mass. — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Massachusetts through Friday night with Thursday slated to be “one of the hotter days of summer.”

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Hampden, Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties through 7 p.m. Friday.

Highs will reach the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday, but the heat index will climb into the upper 90s due to elevated humidity levels, Boston 25 Metereoligst Shiri Spear said in her latest weather forecast.

In issuing a Weather Alert for the sweltering heat and stifling humidity, Spear said, “It is going to be one of the hotter days of summer...The heat is definitely on today. It’s a little deceiving because we’ve got highs in the low and mid-90s in the Boston area but the heat index is easily five degrees higher than that.”

The heat index values coupled with the high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses, the NWS warned.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said in a statement. “Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Spear said the humidity will peak this weekend before it breaks early next week with temps dipping below 80 on Tuesday into Wednesday.

With the humid weekend comes the chance for rain and storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

