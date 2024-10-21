One hospitalized with burns after fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a home fire in Chelsea on Monday.

One man who was on the third-floor of the multi-story home on Sagamore Avenue was taken to the hospital to be treated for his burn injuries, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials say it may have started in the kitchen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

