BROCKTON, Mass — One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision sent one of the cars involved barreling through a Brockton storefront.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Forest and Warren Avenues when a truck allegedly ran a stop light and crashed into an SUV, according to Brockton police. The SUV then collided with a Honda Civic.

The Honda driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Brockton police do not know the extent of his injuries.

The truck then crashed into the Vigo cell phone store, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the store.

The truck driver, a 21-year-old from Dorchester was cited for failing to stop.

One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash sends truck barreling into Brockton cell phone store









This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group