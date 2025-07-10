One hospitalized after shooting in Sanbornton, NH

SANBORNTON, NH — One person was hospitalized following a shooting in New Hampshire on Monday night.

New Hampshire State Police Troopers and members of the Sanbornton Police Department responded to 502 Stage Road in Sanbornton for a shooting investigation.

One person was shot multiple times and taken to Franklin Hospital before being flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

The shooting victim is expected to survive, according to state police.

POlice there is no ongoing threat to the community and that all parties are cooperating.

No charges have been filed at this time but the incident remains under investigation.

