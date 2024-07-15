One hospitalized after shooting on Arborway in Jamaica Plain

Boston police officers are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person in Jamaica Plain late Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of the Arborway and New Washington Street in Jamaica Plain.

Responding officers found an adult with a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

