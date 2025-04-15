One hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 9 in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a mutli-vehicle rollover crash in Newton Tuesday morning. M

Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said. One vehicle involved in the crash rolled over, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

The driver of the rolled-over car was transported to a local hospital with complaints of pain.

The rightmost lane on the busy road was temporarily closed but was able to reopen around 8:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

