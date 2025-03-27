DEDHAM, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash involving three cars in Dedham Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Providence Highway around 10:20 a.m. near the Interstate-95 off-ramp, Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont told Boston 25 News.

One vehicle rolled over during the crash.

One person involved in the crash taken to be checked out at a nearby hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of a vehicle traveling northbound on Providence Highway before the crash was issued a citation for failing to stop for a red light.

One hospitalized after multi-car rollover crash in Dedham

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group