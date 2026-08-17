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One hospitalized after MBTA Commuter Rail train collides with car in Concord

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
One hospitalized after MBTA Commuter Rail train collides with car in Concord
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

A driver managed to avoid serious injuries after a collision with an MBTA commuter rail train in Concord on Monday. — A driver managed to avoid serious injuries after a collision with an MBTA commuter rail train in Concord on Monday.

Sudbury Road was closed between Grant Street and Thoreau Street after a car and train collided at the railway crossing at the intersection.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Concord Fire Department shared photos of the severely damaged vehicle.

At least one Fitchburg Line train will be cancelled due to the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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