One hospitalized after MBTA Commuter Rail train collides with car in Concord

A driver managed to avoid serious injuries after a collision with an MBTA commuter rail train in Concord on Monday. — A driver managed to avoid serious injuries after a collision with an MBTA commuter rail train in Concord on Monday.

Sudbury Road was closed between Grant Street and Thoreau Street after a car and train collided at the railway crossing at the intersection.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Concord Fire Department shared photos of the severely damaged vehicle.

At least one Fitchburg Line train will be cancelled due to the collision.

Fitchburg Line Train 438 (6:15 PM from Wachusett) will be cancelled today due to a road vehicle on the right of way. Passengers may consider Fitchburg Line Train 442 (7:30 PM from Wachusett). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 17, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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