One hospitalized after car crashes through building in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Watertown Thursday.

The driver suffered minor injuries after the car barreled through a building on Arsenal Street, showering the interior with bricks and insulation.

“An incident like this takes considerable coordination between various departments and organizations including Watertown Police, Watertown Building Department, Perfection Towing and others,” the Watertown Fire Department shared on Facebook.

