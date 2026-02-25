One firefighter injured while battling blaze in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — One firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Attleboro early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Thatcher Street around 5:26 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the first floor and extending up into the attic.

Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack and confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation. No additional injuries were reported.

Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins said crews faced several challenges as they worked to bring the fire under control.

“We ran into four frozen hydrants, so we had to call additional resources. We’re at a second alarm right now because we didn’t have any water. It was difficult to find hydrants under the snowbanks and difficult to put ladders up,” Perkins said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

