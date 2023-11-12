One dead, three hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Hookset, NH

HOOKSET, NH — One person is dead and three others were hospitalized following a single-car crash in New Hampshire Saturday.

The crash occurred on I-93 Southbound in Hookset, a New Hampshire state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The crash resulted in one fatality and required three others to be rushed to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

No other vehicles were involved.

Two lanes on the highway were closed while troopers investigated the scene but the roadway was fully reopened by 10:30 p.m., state police say.

New Hampshire State Police say they will release more information at a later time.

