One dead, one arrested after stabbing in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man is dead and another man is in custody after a stabbing in Brockton Saturday night.

Police responded to a reported stabbing at a park at the intersection of Crescent and Montello Street around 6:13 p.m.

Responding officers found Edmar Goncalves, 39, of Fall River suffering from stab wounds. Goncalves was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased.

Brockton Police identified the stabbing suspect, Johnny Richmond, 36 on the scene, and placed under him under arrest.

Brockton Police contacted Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced. The investigation is active and ongoing, but officials say the incident does not appear to be random.

