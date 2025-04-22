Boston police investigating deadly ‘disturbance,’ one in custody

A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Allston neighborhood, Boston police say.

Officials responded to a “disturbance” on Glenville Ave, shortly after 8 p.m., according to Boston Police. One on scene they discovered the body of a victim.

There is a person in custody following a brief chase, according to Boston police. The suspect may have been armed with a machete, according to a spokesperson for the Boston Police department who cited a preliminary report.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

