Boston police investigating deadly ‘disturbance,’ one in custody

A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Allston neighborhood, Boston police say.
Officials responded to a “disturbance” on Glenville Ave, shortly after 8 p.m., according to Boston Police. One on scene they discovered the body of a victim.
There is a person in custody following a brief chase, according to Boston police. The suspect may have been armed with a machete, according to a spokesperson for the Boston Police department who cited a preliminary report.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
