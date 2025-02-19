One dead in crash that shut down part of Route 128 on the North Shore, police say

WENHAM, Mass. — A deadly crash shut down part of Route 128 on the North Shore of Massachusetts ahead of the Wednesday evening commute.

The wreck occurred on the northbound side of the highway in Wenham around 2:45 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Deputy Chief Jeffrey Baxter and Wenham officers were the first to arrive on scene, reporting that the only occupant of the vehicle involved was trapped.

They extricated the occupant using hydraulic tools and transported the individual to Beverly Hospital.

State Police confirmed the occupant sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Their identity is not being released at this time.

All northbound lanes at Exit 48 to Grapevine Road were closed to traffic but have since reopened.

The crash caused significant traffic delays.

“I want to thank all of our mutual aid partners, including Wenham Police, Beverly Fire, Manchester-by-the-Sea Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Department of Transportation for their prompt and professional responses to this incident,” said Chief Stephen Kavanagh. “Our mutual aid support is always critical, especially when serious incidents like this occur.”

