One dead, another injured in crash involving motorcycle in Boston

BOSTON — One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Boston
According to Boston police, on Monday around 3:51 a.m., officers responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle at 1112 Hyde Park Ave.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene and a second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
