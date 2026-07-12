One dead after rollover crash on I-495 in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — One person has died after a rollover crash in Methuen on Saturday night.
According to state police, it happened around 8:50 p.m. on I-495 northbound.
The driver of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and passed away.
The accident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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