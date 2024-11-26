One dead after box truck catches on fire in Claremont, NH

CLAREMONT, NH — One person is dead after a box truck caught fire early Tuesday morning.

An adult male was killed after a fire began in a box truck at 287 Washington Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.

An autopsy was performed on the body later Tuesday morning.

“The cause and manner of death are pending completion of the investigation and laboratory tests, and the identity of the victim is currently unknown. No additional information regarding the victim will be released at this time,” the New Hampshire State Fire Marshall’s office said in a statement.

An investigation into how the fire began is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

