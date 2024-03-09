One in custody after heavy police presence around Melrose home

MELROSE, Mass — One person was taken into custody after there was a heavy police presence surrounding a Melrose home Saturday afternoon.

Areas were asked to avoid the area surrounding Sylvan Street between Lebanon Street and Linwood Avenue after police were called for an incident at a residence.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Melrose police alerted residents that a suspect was in custody.

Although the scene was safe and secure, the police department says some officers will remain on the street.

Parts of Sylvan Street were shut down while police were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

