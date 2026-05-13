Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport Chef Yousef Ghalaini serves up fresh food ahead of summer

BOSTON — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, summer flavors are already heating up across Boston kitchens.

Yousef Ghalaini, executive chef at Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport and a “Chopped” champion, joined Boston 25 to share this season’s biggest lobster roll trends and easy ideas for summer entertaining.

Chef Ghalaini said fresh, coastal flavors are leading the way this summer, with creative twists on classic seafood dishes.

Among the creations at the Omni are unique lobster roll variations, including a salted caramel lobster roll and a lemon miso lobster roll.

And the great lobster roll debate? Butter versus mayo. According to Chef Ghalaini, both are acceptable — it simply depends on personal preference and regional style.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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