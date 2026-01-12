Olympics-bound! Skating Club of Boston member makes U.S. team

Maxim Naumov, a member and figure skater for the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, has officially been selected to represent Team USA in the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

The U.S. Figure Skating announced the 16 skaters to represent the U.S.: three women, three men, two pairs, and six alternates.

Women

Amber Glenn

Isabeau Levito

Alysa Liu

Alternates

Alternate 1: Bradie Tennell

Alternate 2: Sarah Everhardt

Alternate 3: Starr Andrews

Men

Ilia Malinin

Maxim Naumov

Andrew Torgashev

Alternates

Alternate 1: Jason Brown

Alternate 2: Tomoki Hiwatashi

Alternate 3: Jacob Sanchez

Pairs

Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea

Naumov, a three-time U.S. National Pewter medalist, was selected nearly one year after his parents, former Olympic Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were two of six victims with ties to Massachusetts killed in the American Airlines plane that was involved in a deadly midair collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29, 2025.

Naumov, when asked what it meant to be selected to the U.S. team, said he immediately thought about his parents.

“My parents, what we talked about and how much we discussed this through my entire life, and how much it means to us, and how much the Olympics is part of our family. I thought of them immediately. I wish they could be here to experience it with me, but I do feel their presence, and they are with me.”

The 2026 Olympics are slated to begin on Friday, February 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group