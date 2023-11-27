Old military ammunitions found at Waltham construction site

WALTHAM, Mass. — State Police and Fire officials responding to a Waltham construction site after nearly a dozen pieces of old military ammunition were recovered.

Waltham police received a report of an unknown item found by a construction crew digging at 43 Foundry Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Monday, according to Deputy Chief Steven Champeon.

State Fire Marshal’s Office says the State Police Bomb Squad is assessing these items and “will remove them to a safe location” when the assessment is complete.

A Hazmat team responded because of initial concerns about possible environmental hazards, but have since deemed the area safe, officials said.

No reports of any injuries, or danger to the public at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

