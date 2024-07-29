‘Oh my God!’: Video shows Thousands of dragonflies invading New England beach

WESTERLY, R.I. — Beachgoers scrambled to take cover when swarms of thousands of dragonflies invaded a New England beach over the weekend.

It was a moment reminiscent of a scene out of a movie as swarms of flying insects zipped through crowds of beachgoers at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Video of the unusual invasion was shared widely online, showing people ducking for cover and covering their heads in sandy towels.

“I have never experienced anything like this in my life! So many dragonflies,” one stunned beachgoer wrote in the caption of a video shared on TikTok. “Oh my God! I’m kind of scared,” she is heard saying in the video.

Many people reacting to the viral videos of the dragonflies likened the phenomenon to a biblical happening.

“They say dragonflies are our loved ones visiting us from Heaven in their dragonfly form. Apparently, someone left Heaven’s gates opened and unattended,” one commenter stated.

Others described the insect invasion as a “beautiful” moment.

Green darner dragonflies embark on rigorous migrations up and down North America each year, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

The migrations typically take the green darners across the Northeast during the summer months of June, July, and August.

