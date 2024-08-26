Officials: Transportation secured for over 100 Stoughton students initially left off of bus routes

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Amid backlash from parents, Stoughton officials say they’ve secured transportation for over 100 students who initially didn’t have a ride to school for the upcoming year.

According to the Stoughton School Committee, an announcement will be made Tuesday at its virtual meeting that busing for all students who signed up for school bus transportation by the June 28, 2024 deadline will be fulfilled, including the 150 secondary students who initially didn’t receive bus transportation when the lists were finalized a few weeks ago.

To accommodate the students, district officials say an additional bus will be added for secondary students and will be double-run. This means one bus will be doing two runs each for both the morning and afternoon commutes. Students on these buses will be receiving postcards in the mail this week.

With the addition of the extra bus, certain students who were originally placed on a bus will have their routes changed for the upcoming school year, according to officials. New bus postcards will be mailed out to the affected students with their updated route information and families will receive an email as well.

“We thank families for their patience and understanding during this process and understand the feelings of frustration and concern as a result of initially not receiving bus transportation,” a Stoughton Public Schools spokesperson said.

More information will be provided to students and parents in Tuesday’s meeting, according to officials.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group