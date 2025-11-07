Officials investigating after crane accident in Cape Cod town

ORLEANS, Mass. — Officials in Orleans are investigating after an industrial accident involving a crane occurred at a construction site earlier Friday.

According to the Town of Orleans, the incident occurred at Rock Harbor, where construction for an improvement project was happening.

That’s when the crane came into contact with a building, which houses the “Young’s Fish Market,” which is closed for the winter season.

“Fortunately - and most importantly - no one was injured,” the Town of Orleans wrote.

At this time, the construction site is in the process of being secured, and officials are working with the contractor and relevant parties to assess the situation.

Town officials have also assured that no environmental concerns are associated with the incident.

It is asked that people stay away from the area as an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

