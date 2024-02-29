Officials identify woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash after a woman was struck by a truck in Newburyport Wednesday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., a Ford pickup truck struck a female pedestrian near the intersection of Green and Pleasant Streets, across from City Hall, according to officials.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Essex County District Attorney’s office says.

She has been identified as 81-year-old Helen Murgida of Newburyport.

The driver of the F-150 remained on the scene. No charges or citations have been issued.

No additional information was given.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

