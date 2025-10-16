Officials identify Saudi Arabian national struck and killed by BU Medical Center bus

BOSTON — Officials on Thursday identified the Saudi Arabian national struck and killed by a Boston University shuttle bus earlier this month.

On Monday, October 6, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 774 Albany Street and found the man trapped under a Boston University Medical Center bus.

Alhanouf Alhazzaa, 40, of Saudi Arabia, was declared dead at the scene, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Investigators worked with the Saudi consulate in Boston to find and notify Alhazzaa’s family members.

“I’m deeply sorry for the family’s loss and I’m grateful for the assistance of the Saudi consulate in helping put investigators in touch with Mr. Alhazzaa’s relatives,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

