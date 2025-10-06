Person struck, killed by Boston University shuttle bus

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a Boston University shuttle bus on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 774 Albany Street found a person trapped under a bus, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead a short time after the crash, Boston University confirmed to Boston 25.

“A shuttle bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street. The pedestrian is deceased,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Person struck by bus in Boston

Several road closures are currently in place and are expected to impact traffic in the area:

Albany Street is closed in both directions between Northampton Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

The Massachusetts Avenue Connector inbound toward Boston Medical Center is also closed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Boston University just confirmed that the pedestrian has died. — Alyssa Azzara (@alyssaazzaraTV) October 6, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group