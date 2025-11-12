Search for suspect continues after man found shot to death in car in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — A search is on for the suspect after a man was found shot to death in a car in Rockland.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, around 9:35 on Tuesday night, Rockland Police received a 911 call for a report of gunshots heard in the vicinity of 75 Deering Square.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 29-year-old male inside a parked motor vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries. He is not being identified at this time.

Police say they interviewed people on the scene, and individuals reported seeing a thin male dressed in all black flee the scene.

Rockland Police, along with Hingham Police and Massachusetts State Police, searched all over—even using the state police airwing, drone, and K9s but have not located the suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing, at this time and according to the DA, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, but a targeted attack on the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

