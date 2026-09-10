MBTA bus leaves trail of destruction after plowing into several cars in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — An MBTA bus slammed into several cars on Medford’s busy Fellsway West on Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction and prompting a massive emergency response.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened along the Fellsway in the area of Salem Street near a Sunoco gas station shortly before noon.

A neighborhood resident who witnessed the crash told Boston 25 News that the bus plowed into the back of about four cars waiting at a stoplight, then continued across the intersection and hit more parked vehicles.

The witness noted that the bus, which was not in service, also toppled a utility pole before coming to rest in a yard.

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It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area until further notice because police roped off the scene and tow trucks worked to clear the wreckage.

Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA Transit Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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