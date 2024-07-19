Officials: Boston Police officer hit by vehicle, shot suspect during stolen car investigation

BOSTON — Both an officer and a suspect were hospitalized after a stolen car investigation in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle near the Forest Hills Station around 7:45 p.m.

During the investigation, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox says the suspect operating the stolen car struck one of the officers. That officer, who is not being identified at this time, was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Commissioner Cox says a preliminary investigation revealed the officer discharged his weapon during the incident, striking the suspect. It’s unclear whether the gun was fired before or after the officer was struck.

Officials say the suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The area on Hyde Park Avenue between Ukraine Street and The Arborway is closed to vehicular traffic. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

