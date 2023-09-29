Officer, state trooper shoot armed man during confrontation in Lakeville, police say

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a Lakeville police officer and an off-duty state trooper shot a gun-wielding man during a confrontation in Lakeville early Friday morning, officials said.

An officer monitoring traffic near the intersection of Precinct and Pickens streets around 3:45 a.m. was confronted by a man who displayed what appeared to be a black handgun, according to Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins. The officer then retreated behind his cruiser, drew his service weapon, and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but the individual in question allegedly refused to comply.

As the confrontation unfolded, an off-duty Massachusetts state trooper was driving by and stopped to render assistance to the Lakeville officer, Perkins said. The officer and the trooper repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon, but Perkins said the suspect continued to ignore the demands.

“During the exchange, the suspect took an aggressive stance and raised the weapon. At this time, fearing for their safety, both fired, striking the suspect,” Lakeville police said in a statement. “The officers secured the suspect’s weapon and immediately rendered emergency medical aid to the man.”

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he is receiving emergency treatment.

Perkins noted that the man will face a slew of criminal charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

The officer and trooper weren’t injured in the confrontation.

Authorities confirmed that a weapon belonging to the suspect was also recovered. Drone video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed an evidence marker in the street next to a firearm.

Multiple officers and state troopers were also spotted huddled near a black sedan that was parked on the side of the road with its door open.

The Lakeville officer was taken off duty and the service weapons of the officer and trooper have been taken as part of the investigation, according to Perkins. They aren’t being identified at this time.

Perkins said body-camera footage of the incident exists and that it will be released “at some point.”

The significant emergency response to the shooting resulted in the closure of Pickens and Precinct streets. The intersection will remain closed until further notice and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation into the incident.

