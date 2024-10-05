Off-duty nurse helped stabilize a child not breathing for safe escort

BOSTON — First responders responded to the scene to care for a child who was not breathing but was fortunately stabilized by an off-duty nurse.

The call came in just before 8:00 p.m., where Boston police heard reports of a child not breathing.

As first responders rushed to the scene, an off-duty nurse acted as a Good Samaritan and aided the struggling child. The nurse was, fortunately, able to stabilize the child, allowing for a much safer transport.

First responders were able to safely take the child to Boston Children’s Hospital for care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group