Off-duty nurse helped stabilize a child not breathing for safe escort

BOSTON — First responders responded to the scene to care for a child who was not breathing but was fortunately stabilized by an off-duty nurse.
The call came in just before 8:00 p.m., where Boston police heard reports of a child not breathing.
As first responders rushed to the scene, an off-duty nurse acted as a Good Samaritan and aided the struggling child. The nurse was, fortunately, able to stabilize the child, allowing for a much safer transport.
First responders were able to safely take the child to Boston Children’s Hospital for care.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
