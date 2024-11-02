Ocean State Job Lot fills 2,500 buckets for Vets’ in need of winter supplies

North Kingstown, RI — On Saturday, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) and its charitable foundation filled over 2,500 buckets with warm coats, protective clothing, and essential cold-weather supplies for veterans and military families at risk.

Volunteers from OSJL, the Rhode Island State Police, the RI National Guard, the Seabees, the VFW, the American Legion, the Electric Boat Veterans Foundation, LaSalle Academy, Rocky Hill School, and others helped fill buckets. Alongside them, multiple Rhode Island State Leaders were also there to support the cause.

Each bucket contained a temperature rate, starting from 0ºF, to signify winter coats appropriate for those conditions. Also included in the buckets were hats, gloves, scarves, insulated socks, hand and feet warmers, health and hygiene kits, a first-aid supply pack, water, and other essential items.

.All buckets will be transported by OSJL and the Rhode Island State Police to the Philidelphia Sports Complex on November 15. Pennsylvania has some of the largest veteran population within the northeast, with Philidelphia accounting for a significant number.

Members of various Philidelphia professional sports teams, including the Eagles, 76ers, flyers, and local community volunteers will help distribute the supplies.

“Our ‘Buckets for Vets’ program is part of a longstanding effort by OSJL to not only address immediate needs but also to foster a sense of community and support for those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “Every bucket filled today is a powerful reminder of our commitment to veterans and military families who face hardships, especially during the coldest months of the year. We are deeply grateful to the incredible volunteers, community partners, and leaders who came together to support this cause.”

OSJL also offers year-round support for veterans and military families.

