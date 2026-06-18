Occupants rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Occupants of two vehicles were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries following a bad head-on crash in Falmouth.

According to the Falmouth Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Antlers Shore Drive. Once there, police found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash.

All occupants of the vehicles were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

“A portion of East Falmouth Highway will remain closed while officers remain on scene,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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