Sudden hearing loss can strike overnight, doctors urge to get treatment fast

Mass. — Sudden sensorineural hearing loss, known as SSHL, impacts more than 65,000 Americans each year.

This medical condition can cause an instantaneous loss of hearing, potentially leading to permanent impairment if not addressed promptly.

Many individuals affected by SSHL do not recognize the signs until it is too late.

SSHL occurs when something disrupts the inner ear or the nerve that transmits sound to the brain.

While causes can include inflammation, a virus or reduced blood flow, doctors frequently cannot determine the exact origin. There is often no pain or gradual onset, just sudden silence.

Amanda Swanhart, a school teacher and patient, experienced this sudden change. “I went to sleep. Woke up the next morning. Gone. Just not there,” Swanhart said.

Initially, she did not immediately seek medical attention. “I kind of shrugged it off for a few days but then I thought something wasn’t right,” Swanhart added. By the time she received help, the damage had become permanent. “And then when I did go back into the classroom and my students would be calling my name and I’m like where are you?” she said.

Swanhart eventually required a cochlear implant to restore her hearing. Austin Maida, another patient, sought help immediately after experiencing sudden hearing loss. “Out of one ear. You just couldn’t hear anything…” Maida said. Despite his prompt action, his hearing did not improve. “And nothing changed,” Maida noted. He also ultimately needed a cochlear implant. Dave Zapala, who spent more than 20 years working in the audiology department at the Mayo Clinic, experienced SSHL after his retirement.

“When I saw hearing loss in that ear, I was shocked,” Zapala said. He recognized that his condition was distinct from common issues. “It wasn’t the type of hearing loss you would get from an ear being plugged up from an allergy or fluid behind the ear drum,” Zapala explained. Fortunately, Zapala’s hearing returned. “I was really, really, really lucky,” he said. Doctors report that outcomes for SSHL vary significantly. Approximately one-third of patients achieve a full recovery, another one-third experience partial recovery and the remaining one-third do not recover at all. For those in the last group, cochlear implants often become the only viable option to restore sound. For patients who act quickly, treatment typically begins immediately. Common therapies include high-dose oral steroids, which can sometimes be injected directly into the ear. Other approaches include hyperbaric oxygen therapy or acupuncture.

Dr. Raymond, a medical professional, noted the general rarity of the condition while also stating, “In general this is a rare occurrence but I can see individuals with this in the order of one to five times per day.”

Dr. Raymond offered a perspective on patient expectations, advising, “I would say have some hope. But have some guarded hope.”

Doctors emphasize that early treatment is critical for SSHL, ideally within the first 72 hours of onset.

If individuals suspect something is amiss with their hearing, they should seek a second opinion, especially from an ear, nose and throat specialist.

While not everyone recovers their natural hearing, cochlear implants can offer an effective solution for patients to hear again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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