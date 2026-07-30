Nurses at Boston Medical Center picket again as contract negotiations continue

BOSTON — Nurses at Boston Medical Center are returning to the picket line as they continue to push for a new contract with hospital leadership.

The nurses, represented by their union, are holding another informational picket after demonstrating for the first time last week.

Union members have been working without a contract for the past five months while negotiations continue.

The union says its priorities include better pay and lower health care costs for nurses, arguing that improved compensation and benefits are essential to attracting and retaining staff while ensuring quality patient care.

Boston Medical Center says it values its nurses and remains committed to reaching a fair agreement.

In a statement, the hospital said it wants to negotiate a contract that provides competitive wages while also supporting the long-term financial future of the hospital.

Contract negotiations between the two sides are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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