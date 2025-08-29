Numerous vehicle break-ins in Kingston prompt police investigation

KINGSTON, Mass. — Numerous vehicles in Kingston were vandalized this week, causing police to investigate.

Kingston Police say that during the late-night hours from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, several unlocked vehicles were broken into across various parts of town.

The incidents occurred between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with individuals entering vehicles that were left unlocked and stealing items from inside.

A video capturing one of the break-ins has been released, and the case is now being handled by Detective Zach Francis. He can be contacted at 781-585-0523 ext. 6649 or via email at zfrancis@kpdmass.org.

Residents are encouraged to review their home surveillance footage from the night of the incidents and report any suspicious activity to Detective Francis.

Residents are advised to remove valuables from view and ensure their cars are locked to prevent such incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

