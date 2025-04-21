Numerous fire departments battled a large brush fire amid windy conditions in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — The Acton Fire Department, alongside mutual aid from numerous other fire departments, battled a large brush fire.

Crews were alerted around 8:46 a.m. Sunday morning, when calls of a fire came in the area known as Kennedy’s Pit.

Upon arrival, crews observed a massive fire on mulch piles, and due to windy weather, it spread to the surrounding wooden area.

Due to the difficult terrain, battling the fire proved to be difficult. Due to the location, no source of water was nearby, prompting mutual aid to be called in for tanker trucks.

“Companies did a great job working in incredibly difficult terrain in an area with no water, amid high winds,” said Chief Arnum. “It took a lot of effort, but there was no damage to any properties and no injuries.”

14 mutual aid companies came from Boxborough, Carlisle, Concord, Hanscom Air Force Base, Harvard, Hopkinton, Maynard, Sherborn, Stow, Sudbury and Westford, as well as the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The Department of Fire Services and the Harvard Fire Department also sent their Drone Units to the scene.

It took around one hour for crews to surround the fire, then an additional hour to get the fire under control. Companies remained on scene until later that afternoon.

Approximately four acres of brush and several large mulch piles were burned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

